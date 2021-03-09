First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 3,298 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Novartis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $84.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.