First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 5,667 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,633.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.