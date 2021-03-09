First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.12 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $365.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

