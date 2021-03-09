First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 555,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $44.21.

