First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

NYSE PH opened at $299.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $302.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.