First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 671.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 191,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 166,489 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 436,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

