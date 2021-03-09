First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $99.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.