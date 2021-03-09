First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.45 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.