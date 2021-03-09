First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.99 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 157,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 222,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.56. The company has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

