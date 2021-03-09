First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQD stock opened at $129.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

