First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

