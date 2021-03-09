First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.20 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

