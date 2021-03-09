First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,163 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $107.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

