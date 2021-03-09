First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $6,571,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $248.24 on Monday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

