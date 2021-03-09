First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $217.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

