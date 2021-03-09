First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 111,298 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8,065.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

UL opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

