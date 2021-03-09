First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,199 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

