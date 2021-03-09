First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,479 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $98.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

