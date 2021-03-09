First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

SPSB opened at $31.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

