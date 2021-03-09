First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,885 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

