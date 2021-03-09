First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 129,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 17,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $122.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $135.88. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

