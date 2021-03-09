First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $73.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

