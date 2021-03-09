First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,838,000 after buying an additional 426,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,490,000 after buying an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $147.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

