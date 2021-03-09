First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $208.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.