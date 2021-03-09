First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,263 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 46,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.9% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $189.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

