First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $206.58 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

