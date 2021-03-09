First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,924 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $180.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $200.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

