First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 19,737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

