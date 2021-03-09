First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,597,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,730.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

