First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,652 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $162.41 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

