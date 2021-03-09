First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,142 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,126 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $102.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

