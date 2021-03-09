First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,378 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,788 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in eBay by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.76 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

