First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 50,585 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,585 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.