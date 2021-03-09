First Horizon Corp Acquires 1,292 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3,573.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $58,636,000 after buying an additional 265,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,676. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

