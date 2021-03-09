First Horizon Corp Acquires 13,645 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 383,827 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.92. 3,165,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,591,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average is $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

