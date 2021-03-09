First Horizon Corp Acquires 759 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 172.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.65. 438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,886. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $238.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

