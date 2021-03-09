First Horizon Corp Acquires 8,347 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,299.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,342. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.65. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.