First Horizon Corp Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $708.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,723. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $718.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.83. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

