First Horizon Corp Buys 3,015 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,551. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.