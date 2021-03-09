First Horizon Corp Buys 3,309 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 955,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.19. 18,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

