First Horizon Corp Buys 8,008 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,972. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.40 and its 200-day moving average is $337.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

