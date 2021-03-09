First Horizon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Comcast stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265,066. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

