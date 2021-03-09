First Horizon Corp Has $18.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.8% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.42. 823,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,373,418. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average of $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

