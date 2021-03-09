First Horizon Corp Has $20.12 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.51. The company had a trading volume of 341,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.