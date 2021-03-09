First Horizon Corp Has $47.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.7% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Horizon Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,611,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,728. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.