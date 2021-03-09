First Horizon Corp Has $7.04 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 511,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

