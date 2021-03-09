First Horizon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 566,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $145.74. 35,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $145.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

