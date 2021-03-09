First Horizon Corp Purchases 10,388 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.26. 199,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $158.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

