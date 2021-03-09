First Horizon Corp Purchases 1,438 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Horizon Corp increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.37. The stock had a trading volume of 63,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

