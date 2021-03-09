First Horizon Corp Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 320,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

CRM stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.05. 187,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

